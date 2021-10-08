Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,893,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.51% of IHS Markit worth $4,269,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

