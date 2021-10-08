Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,151,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.41% of Aptiv worth $4,429,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 28.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Aptiv by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $1,546,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

NYSE:APTV opened at $164.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day moving average of $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

