Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.63% of Align Technology worth $4,167,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $661.41 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $698.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.67. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

