Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,437,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.98% of Global Payments worth $4,395,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average of $187.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

