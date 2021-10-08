Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.15% of Illinois Tool Works worth $5,737,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after buying an additional 128,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,129,000 after buying an additional 96,942 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

ITW opened at $215.25 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.29 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

