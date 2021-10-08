Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.34 Billion Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,984,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.55% of HCA Healthcare worth $4,338,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after buying an additional 589,645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after buying an additional 389,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.14.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $242.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.91 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.59 and its 200 day moving average is $222.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.