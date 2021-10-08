Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.57 Billion Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.74% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $5,566,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 33,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $263.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

