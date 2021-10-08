Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 201,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.52% of Ecolab worth $4,428,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $216.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

