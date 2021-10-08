Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 471,093 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.52% of The Southern worth $5,456,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after acquiring an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

Shares of SO opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

