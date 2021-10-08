Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 99,854 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.02% of Autodesk worth $5,151,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.26 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

