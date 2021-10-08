Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,002,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 484,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.70% of Amphenol worth $4,378,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.