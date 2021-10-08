Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,519,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.39% of Cadence Design Systems worth $4,312,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $152.25 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $168.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.76.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.