Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 11,563,240 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,198,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,563,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.28% of Newmont worth $4,195,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newmont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,730,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,739,000 after acquiring an additional 99,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.61 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

