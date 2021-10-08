Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 193,694 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,531,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 193,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.71% of Twitter worth $4,784,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 62.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 65.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 125,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 44.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 97,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,677 shares of company stock worth $6,399,508. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

