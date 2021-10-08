Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,076,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $242.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.39 and a 200-day moving average of $235.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

