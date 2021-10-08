Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8,562.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,507 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,945,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,179,000 after purchasing an additional 537,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,895.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 436,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.80 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

