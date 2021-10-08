Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.36

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.36 and last traded at $61.36, with a volume of 1051339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,952 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

