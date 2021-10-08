Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,997. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.