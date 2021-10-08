Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $61.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

