Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC) Shares Down 0.4%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.80 and last traded at $90.80. Approximately 23,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 70,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36.

