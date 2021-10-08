Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. 22,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

