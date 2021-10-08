Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,563,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,145.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 69,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 424.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $142.53 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $152.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.21.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.