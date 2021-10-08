Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 73,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 146,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

About Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF)

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

