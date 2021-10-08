Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Stock Price Up 4%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) rose 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as €0.21 ($0.25) and last traded at €0.21 ($0.25). Approximately 20,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.20 ($0.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €0.23.

About Vapiano (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

