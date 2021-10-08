Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Head to Head Analysis

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vasta Platform and Boxlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.84 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -39.09 Boxlight $54.89 million 2.34 -$16.15 million N/A N/A

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vasta Platform and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75 Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 254.65%. Boxlight has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.07%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Boxlight.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -16.59% -15.39% -5.15%

Risk and Volatility

Vasta Platform has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Boxlight on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

