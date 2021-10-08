Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 808,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,457,000 after buying an additional 80,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.73. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,283. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

