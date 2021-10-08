Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1,348.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,708. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $288.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,283. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.93 and a 200-day moving average of $295.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

