Vega Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.38 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for $17.26 or 0.00031831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.38 million and $9.36 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00246744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00103493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

