Veil Price Up 36.2% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 39% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $4,348.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,294.62 or 1.00191285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00066333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.26 or 0.00351098 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.83 or 0.00606806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00232411 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004833 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002139 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.