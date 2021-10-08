Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.51

Shares of Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.51 and traded as low as $6.64. Velan shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

Velan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLNSF)

Velan, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of industrial valves for use in industry applications. Its products include gate, globe and check valves, quarter-turn valves, cryogenic valves, HF acid valves, bellows seal valves, and steam traps. The company was founded by A. K. Velan in 1950 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.