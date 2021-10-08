Velas Price Reaches $0.15 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Velas has a market capitalization of $321.35 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001563 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001088 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000760 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

