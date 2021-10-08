Veles (VLS) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $66,105.18 and approximately $9.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veles has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,936.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.74 or 0.06609193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00325979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $596.79 or 0.01106470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00099557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.65 or 0.00512924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.00355140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.00325014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,080 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,573 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

