VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Trading Down 4%

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) shares traded down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.80. 1,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04.

