Venus (XVS) Market Cap Achieves $320.96 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Venus has a market capitalization of $320.96 million and $24.61 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $28.46 or 0.00052297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,277,900 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

