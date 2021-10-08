Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $160,015,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after buying an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after buying an additional 1,001,895 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Veracyte by 21,676.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after buying an additional 580,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after buying an additional 428,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

