Verasity Market Cap Tops $212.24 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $212.24 million and approximately $91.40 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00070880 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

