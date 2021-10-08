Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0539

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $241.05 million and approximately $177.21 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 64% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 751.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00087253 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

