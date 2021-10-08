VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in VEREIT by 18.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in VEREIT by 17.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. VEREIT has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

