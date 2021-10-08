Verge Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.88 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Verge has a market cap of $396.57 million and approximately $21.88 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.46 or 0.00326104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,480,808,166 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

