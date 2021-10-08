VeriDocGlobal Reaches Market Cap of $4.60 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $4.60 million and $336,484.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.15 or 0.00563207 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000984 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $620.92 or 0.01146002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,915,185,558 coins. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

