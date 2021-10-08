Veritaseum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,034.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for about $20.62 or 0.00038027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $44.33 million and approximately $12,034.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00233144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

VERI is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.