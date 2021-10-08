Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.76% of Veritex worth $258,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

