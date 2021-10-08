Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.49

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.49 and last traded at $98.16, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTV. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,253 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Veritiv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

