Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Boosted by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 4.0% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.78. 226,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,321,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $222.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

