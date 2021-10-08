Verso Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Verso has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $86,832.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00062131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00144016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00092615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.92 or 0.99927241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.60 or 0.06509225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

