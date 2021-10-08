Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.95 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.95 million and $234,443.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,256.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.34 or 0.06598893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00326067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.78 or 0.01101765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00099618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.50 or 0.00513296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.00356552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.00324190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005132 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,127,022 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

