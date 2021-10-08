Viacoin Price Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.72 million and $171,035.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00326094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000834 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

