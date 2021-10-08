Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,008.79

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,008.79 ($13.18) and traded as low as GBX 950 ($12.41). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 980 ($12.80), with a volume of 32,353 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Victoria from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,022.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,008.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 426.09.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

