Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 11,861 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 357.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 12.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

SNA stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.