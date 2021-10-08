Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $65.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $69.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.